FLAVOR SAMPLER

What is Hydrate & Recover®?

Wilderness Athlete Hydrate & Recover® is the latest generation of sports drinks, incorporating all the current science related to rehydrating and refueling your muscles to meet the demands of physical activity.*

By replenishing the broad array of nutrients that are consumed during exercise, and by refilling fluid “reservoirs,” Hydrate & Recover keeps your body and brain fueled for increased endurance and ready to meet the next challenge.*