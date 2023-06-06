FLAVOR SAMPLER

$32.99 $36.99 $You Save 10% (4.00)
Want to try Hydrate & Recover® and Energy & Focus® but not sure what flavor you’ll like? With 13 refreshing options, we can understand how that could be a tough decision. This variety bag comes with one of every available flavor.**
Includes:
8 - Hydrate & Recover Packets
5 - Energy & Focus Packets
1 - WA 20oz Blender Bottle
What is Hydrate & Recover®?
Wilderness Athlete Hydrate & Recover® is the latest generation of sports drinks, incorporating all the current science related to rehydrating and refueling your muscles to meet the demands of physical activity.*
By replenishing the broad array of nutrients that are consumed during exercise, and by refilling fluid “reservoirs,” Hydrate & Recover keeps your body and brain fueled for increased endurance and ready to meet the next challenge.*
Hydrate & Recover®
ADVANCED ELECTROLYTE POWDER
L-GLUTAMINE
Spartan like endurance & cognitive function.*
LOWER SUGAR
Stable energy levels & glycogen replenishment.*
ELECTROLYTES
Precisely balanced electrolytes & magnesium to support healthy muscle function.*
BCAAs
Enhanced muscle recovery after exercise.*
Complete electrolyte fuel
The best tasting scientifically formulated hydration to fuel life's most rugged demands. Experience the endurance and strength of modern age hydration.*
Combats Muscle Cramps
Precisely balanced electrolytes to support optimal muscle function and physical endurance.*
Strengthens Immune System
Fortified with 1,000 mg of Vitamin-C and adaptogenic herbs for optimal health.*
what makes
Hydrate & recover®
different?
What is Energy & Focus®?
Wilderness Athlete Energy & Focus is a notably different type of energy drink, uniquely formulated to feed the energy-producing mechanisms in the body while boosting mental clarity and increasing physical output. Energy & Focus is the healthy, effective alternative to “cult” canned and bottled energy drinks.*
Energy & Focus®
DRINKABLE MOTIVATION
CAFFEINE
Clean & steady energy naturally sourced from coffee beans.
B6 & B12
Boost brain function and neuroactive energy.*
L-CARNITINE
Improve your conversion of stored body fat into usable energy.*
CoQ10
Support a strong metabolism and healthy aging of cells.*
what makes
ENERGY & FOCUS®
different?
Tried the sampler pack and lived every on eof the samples. Time to order more.
Great way to taste the different flavors rather then buying bulk of each
Replaced my post workout drink with hydrate and recovery. Noticeable difference in recovery.
Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Arizona Peach are the best to me.
Love this stuff! Great electrolyte mix and definitely prevents muscle cramps on all out mountain efforts noticeable faster recovery
Great product!