FLAVOR SAMPLER

      *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

      What is Hydrate & Recover®?

      Wilderness Athlete Hydrate & Recover® is the latest generation of sports drinks, incorporating all the current science related to rehydrating and refueling your muscles to meet the demands of physical activity.*

      By replenishing the broad array of nutrients that are consumed during exercise, and by refilling fluid “reservoirs,” Hydrate & Recover keeps your body and brain fueled for increased endurance and ready to meet the next challenge.*

      Hydrate & Recover®

      ADVANCED ELECTROLYTE POWDER

      L-GLUTAMINE

      Spartan like endurance & cognitive function.*

      LOWER SUGAR

      Stable energy levels & glycogen replenishment.*

      ELECTROLYTES

      Precisely balanced electrolytes & magnesium to support healthy muscle function.*

      BCAAs

      Enhanced muscle recovery after exercise.*

      Complete electrolyte fuel

      The best tasting scientifically formulated hydration to fuel life's most rugged demands. Experience the endurance and strength of modern age hydration.*

      Refreshing & Effective
      Naturally flavored and scientifically formulated to support proper hydration and elevated physical performance.*

      Accelerates Recovery
      Critical amino acids, complex carbohydrates, and botanical extracts to boost rate of recovery, reduce fatigue, and improve energy production.* 

      Combats Muscle Cramps
      Precisely balanced electrolytes to support optimal muscle function and physical endurance.*

      Strengthens Immune System
      Fortified with 1,000 mg of Vitamin-C and adaptogenic herbs for optimal health.*

      what makes
      Hydrate & recover®
      different?

      What is Energy & Focus®?

      Wilderness Athlete Energy & Focus is a notably different type of energy drink, uniquely formulated to feed the energy-producing mechanisms in the body while boosting mental clarity and increasing physical output. Energy & Focus is the healthy, effective alternative to “cult” canned and bottled energy drinks.*

      Energy & Focus®

      DRINKABLE MOTIVATION

      CAFFEINE

      Clean & steady energy naturally sourced from coffee beans.

      B6 & B12

      Boost brain function and neuroactive energy.*

      L-CARNITINE

      Improve your conversion of stored body fat into usable energy.*

      CoQ10

      Support a strong metabolism and healthy aging of cells.*

      what makes
      ENERGY & FOCUS®
      different?

      Customer Reviews

      M
      Mike Langley
      Blessed nectar

      Tried the sampler pack and lived every on eof the samples. Time to order more.

      M
      Morgan Kruger

      Great way to taste the different flavors rather then buying bulk of each

      D
      D.G.
      Good stuff

      Replaced my post workout drink with hydrate and recovery. Noticeable difference in recovery.
      Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Arizona Peach are the best to me.

      J
      James Polwarth
      Hydrate Recover

      Love this stuff! Great electrolyte mix and definitely prevents muscle cramps on all out mountain efforts noticeable faster recovery

      L
      Loretta

      Great product!

